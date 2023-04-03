According to the World Bank, in 2020 the world generated 2.2 billion tons of waste, of which 40%2 were deposited in urban landfills. The biodegradable materials in landfills such as food waste and green waste, react with water to form methane and carbon dioxide. A simple equation to represent this bioreaction is:

C 6 H 10 O 4 + 1.5H 2 O = 3.25CH 4 + 2.75CO 2

This equation projects that the landfill biogas, after some oxidation at the upper layers of a landfill contains about 50% of CH4, which is the usual experience at landfills. However, the big unknown in waste management is how much methane is generated from one ton of waste over the years that the waste stays in a landfill. The answer to this question depends on many factors, such as location, climatic conditions, waste composition, depth of landfill, etc., etc.