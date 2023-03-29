Viridor and SUEZ are already using the resulting insights to improve their processes, enhance revenues and gain a more detailed understanding of their material.

Miguel Rosa, Technical Manager for Polymers at Viridor, explains how AI-enabled data has revolutionised their understanding of waste composition: “Everyone in the recycling industry has done countless composition trials. With this system, it’s like we have a 24/7 sampling system. Senior leadership can then make decisions based on data.

That is important because requirements have now changed, particularly when it comes to distinguishing between food and non-food grade material.

Fifteen years ago we adopted near-infrared (NIR) technology, the best tech at the time. AI now bridges the gap that NIR can’t, and tells us what waste objects were used for. It completely expands what we can do in terms of sorting.”

SUEZ UK Production Processing Engineer Mustafa Azimy reports a similar levelling-up of insight:

“There’s not a day I don’t see an opportunity to do something different, or better. The waste sector could be as advanced as something like the automotive industry, but we’re not yet there as a group.

With data gathered throughout the day, it’s possible to make informed commercial decisions. We can better understand what we’re sending to customers, and decide who our most valuable suppliers are.”