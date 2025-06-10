But back to the bins: Benuzzi got to work to improve the biowaste bin first. “You have to look at the reason for the product,” he explains. “The real question we need to ask is not: How to collect waste, but How to change the behaviour of the community?”

“Because,” he elaborates, “the quality of the waste is important. You get better prices for less contaminated waste.” And even though Italy is already pretty good at collecting biowaste (according to the ISPRA Urban Waste Report 2023 7.25 million tonnes of organic waste were collected, wet fraction: 5.46 million tonnes, green fraction: 1.79 million tonnes), there is still room to improve. So, how to get to a 100 per cent collection rate?

To get the answers, Benuzzi took the long road. “Nobody has asked the people handling the bins – ever”, he says. “I decided to change this.” They had a prototype, now they wanted to test it under real-life conditions. For that, they went to the CeRiSM, (Centro di Ricerca Sport Montagna Salute, part of the University of Trento and Verona) to ask Professors Chiara Zoppirolli and Barbara Pellegrini for help. Their normal customer base consists of athletes who want to improve their performance. So, at first glance, it may sound strange to ask this special research centre for help. But then, collecting waste is hard physical labour.

“We asked operators from various waste collection companies to come to the research centre to test the bin,” Benuzzi explains. There, they were equipped with electrodes and monitored through an electromyography system. Electromyography is, in fact, a neurological examination in which the natural electrical activity of a muscle is measured. This approach allowed their movements and musculoskeletal activations to be analysed (with 3D models) in detail, with the same systems used for winter sports athletes. (And not unlike actor Andy Serkis covered in electrodes to become the living model for Gollum in the Lord of the Rings movies.)

