The recycling challenge is further compounded by stringent regulatory frameworks that govern the use of recycled materials in food contact applications. In Europe, these regulations aim to safeguard consumer health but also create barriers to innovation. Germany’s BfR Recommendation XXXVI, for instance, imposes strict criteria to minimize contamination risks, effectively limiting the use of recycled paper from mixed waste streams in food packaging.

Other European nations, including Italy and Spain, enforce rigorous scrutiny on recycled fibres’ sources, while Scandinavian countries layer national guidelines on top of EU regulations. In contrast, North American regulatory bodies adopt a more flexible approach, relying on manufacturers to ensure compliance through general safety and good manufacturing practices. While these regulations serve to protect consumers, they also stifle the broader adoption of recycled paper, especially in applications like food packaging.

“The EnEWA project has shown that with the right technological adjustments, such as improved sorting and sanitization processes, high-quality paper can be recycled from mixed waste streams,” explains Annika Ludes, Product Engineer at STADLER. “However, to fully realize this potential, changes in the regulatory landscape are essential. Amendments to guidelines like the BfR Recommendation XXXVI could pave the way for more sustainable use of recycled paper in the food industry.”