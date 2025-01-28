STADLER's vision for more sustainability : How to unlock the untapped potential of paper recycling
In an era where sustainability is no longer just an option but a mandate, the packaging industry is at a pivotal moment. The global demand for environmentally responsible solutions has reached unprecedented levels, especially in the food sector, where consumer preferences are reshaping how companies approach packaging. Paper-based packaging, long valued for its renewability, is emerging as a favored choice, with the European and North American markets projected to soar to USD 97.6 billion and USD 75.64 billion, respectively, by 2025. However, while the promise of paper as a sustainable alternative is compelling, its recycling challenges remain a significant hurdle.
The rising role of paper packaging
The food industry has embraced paper-based packaging with remarkable enthusiasm, driven by environmental imperatives and the need to align with consumer values. From Pulpex’s innovative paper bottles made from sustainably sourced wood pulp to Mondi’s paper-based pouches for liquids, companies are innovating at breakneck speed. Yet, as these solutions become more mainstream, the complexities of recycling paper—particularly composite packaging—are becoming increasingly apparent.
Composite packaging, a staple in food products, often consists of layers of paper, plastic, and aluminum, which are notoriously difficult to separate. The recycling process for these materials is energy-intensive, prone to contamination, and hampered by consumer confusion. Some composite packages, while appearing to be entirely paper-based, conceal non-paper layers, complicating proper disposal and recycling efforts. The result? A significant portion of paper-based packaging ends up in landfills instead of being reintroduced into the circular economy.
The regulatory roadblocks
The recycling challenge is further compounded by stringent regulatory frameworks that govern the use of recycled materials in food contact applications. In Europe, these regulations aim to safeguard consumer health but also create barriers to innovation. Germany’s BfR Recommendation XXXVI, for instance, imposes strict criteria to minimize contamination risks, effectively limiting the use of recycled paper from mixed waste streams in food packaging.
Other European nations, including Italy and Spain, enforce rigorous scrutiny on recycled fibres’ sources, while Scandinavian countries layer national guidelines on top of EU regulations. In contrast, North American regulatory bodies adopt a more flexible approach, relying on manufacturers to ensure compliance through general safety and good manufacturing practices. While these regulations serve to protect consumers, they also stifle the broader adoption of recycled paper, especially in applications like food packaging.
“The EnEWA project has shown that with the right technological adjustments, such as improved sorting and sanitization processes, high-quality paper can be recycled from mixed waste streams,” explains Annika Ludes, Product Engineer at STADLER. “However, to fully realize this potential, changes in the regulatory landscape are essential. Amendments to guidelines like the BfR Recommendation XXXVI could pave the way for more sustainable use of recycled paper in the food industry.”
Technological innovations and the EnEWA Project
Despite these challenges, there is hope. The EnEWA project, a collaborative effort led by STADLER Anlagenbau GmbH alongside academic and industry partners, has demonstrated the technical feasibility of recycling paper from mixed waste. Through innovative sorting technologies and optimized processes, EnEWA has developed methods to recover high-quality secondary fibres from mixed streams. Advanced tools such as Near-Infrared (NIR) sensors have been fine-tuned to identify and separate composite materials, while processes like hot dispersion under overpressure effectively reduce microbiological contamination.
The project has also gone beyond technology, engaging regulatory authorities and stakeholders across the industry to advocate for more flexible waste management guidelines. Its data-driven recommendations, supported by worst-case scenario experiments, suggest that recycled paper can be safely used for applications such as dry food packaging and non-food sectors. By fostering collaboration and dialogue, the EnEWA initiative has laid the groundwork for regulatory reforms that balance consumer safety with environmental sustainability.
The road ahead
While the EnEWA project has officially concluded, its impact is far from over. STADLER is now an associated partner in the SPaRe project, which aims to further enhance the energy efficiency of paper recycling processes. By optimizing the use of residual materials in paper production, this initiative has the potential to save 1 TWh of energy annually—equivalent to 1.6% of the paper industry’s total energy consumption—and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 350,000 tons of CO2 equivalents each year.
The lessons from EnEWA underline an important truth: the technology to unlock the untapped potential of paper recycling already exists. What is needed now is a concerted effort to address regulatory barriers, improve waste management practices, and educate consumers about proper recycling methods. By overcoming these challenges, the packaging industry can transform paper waste into a valuable resource, accelerating the transition to a circular economy and driving sustainable innovation.
As the demand for sustainable packaging continues to grow, the opportunity to revolutionize paper recycling is one we cannot afford to ignore. The industry stands at a crossroads—and the path forward requires bold action, collaborative partnerships, and a shared commitment to a greener future.