On the 535 m² stand B5.427/526, the full-service provider in the field of recycling will once again present its comprehensive portfolio. This year, the focus will be on digital plant and machine networking and control by means of data analysis, the automation of entire plants and their components, and the implementation of analysis and service apps for data evaluation and plant and machine optimisation.

Intelligent sorting with data analysis

Eggersmann sorting plants produce single-sort recyclable fractions according to your customer-specific requirements. Digital networking in a central system and fully automated management systems ensure an optimised and continuous state-of-the-art sorting process.

With the help of a monitoring dashboard, data and information from all machines and all sensors are collected, visualised and analysed. The data is retrieved in real time and processed with process engineering knowledge and descriptive statistics and made available for time- and machine-related comparisons. Based on this data, regulations are created between the various machines and plant sections to adapt them as quickly as possible to different material quantities and material compositions. With this fully automated system, the material flow is self-regulated.



This intelligently controlled networking sustainably increases the overall performance of the plant in terms of throughput, quality and output. Machine malfunctions and failures are predicted and avoided by permanent analysis and corresponding algorithms. The Eggersmann Service Assistant also supports the digital planning, control and documentation of maintenance. Additionally, the app makes it possible to access your plant documentation and installed spare parts from anywhere.