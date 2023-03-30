On 14 December 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to proclaim 30 March as the International Day of Zero Waste, to be observed annually.

Throughout the International Day of Zero Waste, Member States, United Nations system organizations, civil society, the private sector, academia, youth and other stakeholders are invited to participate in actions designed to raise awareness of national, subnational, regional and local zero waste initiatives and their contribution to achieving sustainable development.

The aim of the International Zero Waste Day is to promote sustainable consumption and production patterns, support the societal shift towards circularity and raise awareness of how zero waste initiatives contribute to the advancement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Advancing zero waste initiatives through this international day can help advance all the goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. These objectives address all forms of waste, including food loss and waste, natural resource extraction and electronic waste.