You recently joined UNTHA as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO). Please tell us a bit about your background and what led you to join this company.

I have been working in the waste management industry for more than 15 years. I started with wastewater and have worked my way up, above ground, so to speak. I’ve been in the recycling business for almost ten years now.

It's important for me to keep learning. I want to study something new every ten years. And so far, I've always managed to do that. I originally trained as an electrical engineer and then studied innovation management and later industrial engineering and management.

How do you see your new role and what do you bring to the company?

To create the role of Chief Innovation Officer, to lift this topic to the C-level, is a clear commitment by UNTHA to innovation. I see my role as building a culture of innovation within the company.

Technicians usually work on their ideas alone within the technical departments. When they are 100 percent satisfied, they then share them. I want to change that. I am convinced that an idea is all the better when it is shared and developed together.

I feel like innovation in the waste management industry in general has been a bit slow in recent years. Every company has its technology, which is good and works, and they keep improving it. But we haven’t seen a real leap in years. What I’ve been doing in my first few months at UNTHA is to break up existing structures, encourage people to think outside the box, and foster collaboration across departments.

A good culture of error is just as important. I want us to try new things. Maybe they work, maybe they don’t ‒ but you always learn something. I’m happy that, so far, the response within the team has been very positive.