For many of those present, the project has a signal effect - not only for the region but also for NRW and beyond. At a time when we read every day about the lack of economic growth and declining investment in Germany, the Eggersmann Group is investing in OWL in a remarkable way. Eggersmann has already proven several times in the past that it can successfully develop new business areas with innovations, even and especially in economically difficult times, and at the same time use the OWL location for this,' said the President of the NRW State Parliament, Kuper, explaining the economic significance of the project. "We need lighthouses like Eggersmann to create and maintain jobs in our region."

On the other hand, Mr Dürdoth, 1st Deputy District Administrator of the district of Höxter, emphasised the contribution of rural areas to the energy turnaround and remarked that the 'Nieheim energy plant beacon project' was a strong expression of this. KOMPOTEC director Sebastian Böhme, on the other hand, emphasised the concept of the plant itself: 'Our new plant will not only use biowaste holistically, but will also produce urgently needed biomethane as quasi-green natural gas in addition to electricity. Even the CO2 will be recycled. If we are to achieve a truly circular economy, approaches with such a high level of production must become the standard in the future.