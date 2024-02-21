The adjustability makes the bench version of the IRS ideal for research projects. The three key adjustable features are to vary the magnetic field strength; adjust the roll speed, which balances the centrifugal force against magnetic attraction; and splitter plate settings to create three fractions (magnetics, middlings, and non-magnetics). Regulating the power to the electromagnetic coils varies the magnetic field strength up to a peak of 2 Tesla. This allows the preferential separation of particles with different magnetic susceptibilities. Varying the speed of the magnetically induced roll changes the centrifugal forces applied. The final variant is the gap between the induced magnetic roll and the pole, with a smaller gap (down to a minimum of 2mm) enabling a higher magnetic intensity. The gap is dependent on the particle size range of the material.

Unlike other high-intensity magnetic separators generating magnetic fields using permanent magnets, the electromagnetic Induced Roll Separator has the capacity to process hot material feeds (up to between 80°C and 100°C) without any degradation of magnetic intensity.

The university research team is assessing physical separation techniques, both dry and wet, to recycle problematic waste such as lithium-ion batteries. Within the scope for dry separation, the team required the BIRS to handle particles between 0.1 and 2mm, with a focus on separating the finer grains.

The laboratory-scale Induced Roll Magnetic Separator (BIRS) forms part of a range of equipment designed specifically for research and laboratories for both wet and dry processes.