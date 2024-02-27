The use of a hydraulic drive is an advantage for RKW. Due to the extremely low mass moment of inertia and the active hydraulic braking function of the drive train in conjunction with the shortest reaction times, it is much less sensitive to foreign objects and vibrations of any kind compared to electromechanical drives, thus minimizing damage to the machine and cutting geometry. Particularly with flexible materials such as filaments, big bags or even films, the hydraulic drive enables an extremely high cutting force and a high torque and breakaway torque.

"We are very familiar with hydraulic drives, so that was a plus point and an important reason for the purchase. The machine is also very simple and easy to understand, not too complex. This makes maintenance easier and saves time and money " Tom Bevers, Technical Manager at RKW in Hoogstraten.

Service work on the WEIMA shredder can be carried out safely and conveniently via the wide inspection flap and the screen basket. Previously, employees had to climb into the old shredder (a third-party product) from above via the hopper opening to carry out repairs.

After shredding, the last metal residues are removed from the material using an overband magnet. This is followed by further separation and drying of the shredded plastic film before it is transported to 30 cubic meter mixing silos. These then finally fill NGR's extrusion line, with the material being continuously circulated in advance.