Today’s waste robotics providers all tout the inclusion of AI, but it’s still important to consider at what stage you’re actually harnessing that intelligence to get the data you need to make successful long-term decisions. When done in the proper fashion, AI and waste robotics can equal an amazing symbiotic relationship.



However, these robotic arms can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, so waste managers need to be sure they need a specific robot to extract more value from their materials before purchasing. Without gathering the data and analysing it with AI ahead of robot implementation, MRFs lack visibility into waste flow composition. This makes it hard to identify where a robot would fit in waste facility processes and even harder to forecast the return on the sizable investment accurately.



For instance, waste robots can be ideal for sorting heavier items or challenging items such as plastic bags that may contain other items inside of them. In addition, if an MRF is dealing with bales of recyclables being rejected by optical sorters as contaminated on a regular basis, then a waste robot can be a great solution to sort through these bales to enable facilities to earn more money for recyclables that would historically be discarded.



However, if MRFs are simply looking to increase speed and volume, the waste data often says that an optical sorter is probably a better solution. These optical sorters can eject up to 1,000 items per minute, while even the fastest waste robot can only process 80 materials per minute. Therefore, to avoid robot buyer’s remorse, the best path forward for robotic implementation lies in first capturing the waste data to effectively scope and validate robot returns before making investments.



For instance, we’ve worked hand-in-hand with MRFs and the Waste Robotics team to deploy a robot validator process. AI-powered cameras can be installed in hours at a fraction of the cost of one robot within facilities to analyse the waste composition, cost, and return of deploying different robotic systems and then identify the best solution.



These facility managers are not locked into a specific robot or robot provider before they see the data they need to inform their decision. Instead, they can utilise an AI-led roadmap for implementing waste robots that maximise their ROI and minimise the amount of time it takes for robotics payback. Those who utilise AI in this fashion to enable data-driven decision-making can ensure they’re taking the right step forward with implementing both robotics and AI into their waste facility now and in the years to come.