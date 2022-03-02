Machinex announced the completion of two single-stream MRF upgrades located in both Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Duncan, South Carolina. These two projects result from a tight and efficient collaboration between Pratt Industries and Machinex.



Upgrades started in June 2021 at the Duncan, South Carolina location. This single-stream system needed to replace its rubber disc polishing screen and increase throughput capacity without adding additional sorters to handle around 15,000 tons of recyclable materials per year. The system was redesigned to sort materials from curbside collection using equipment such as a MACH Ballistic separator and two MACH Hyspec® optical sorters to sort fiber and PET/HDPE. Machinex worked very closely with the client in developing these solutions.



The second upgrade in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was completed in August 2021. This single-stream system needed a retrofit to meet the client's objectives and remove the bounce belts while increasing capacity. The client also wanted the higher recovery of HDPE and PET and added a QC station to its aluminum line to reach a UBC-grade product. The new system includes a MACH Ballistic separator, two MACH Hyspec® optical sorters to respectively eject PET, 3D fiber, and mixed paper, and is designed to process 20,000 tons of material per year. Ultimately, the upgrade aims to improve the uptime, recovery, and capacity of the MRF.

