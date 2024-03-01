MBA Polymers has installed a new quick manual-clean magnet insert from Bunting, one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of magnetic separators, eddy current separators, metal detectors and electrostatic separators, into one of their existing Drawer Filter Magnets installed at their Worksop plastics recycling operation in the United Kingdom. The new insert significantly reduces the time needed to clean captured ferrous metal off the high-strength tube magnets, whilst also proving easier and safer for operators.

Incorporated 1997 in California, USA, MBA Polymers started with a small-scale production facility in Richmond, Virginia. Fast-forward through a few years of tireless determination and well-placed investments, and MBA Polymers has developed a reputation as a world leader in recycling plastics from end-of-life durable goods such as computers, electronics, appliances, and automotives.

MBA Polymers UK’s facility is the largest and most advanced plastics recycling production unit in the world that focuses on recovering the waste plastics and rubber from “shredder residue” otherwise headed to landfill. These materials are the by-products from the large shredding and metal recovery process of end-of-life automobiles, appliances and other large metal-bearing goods and equipment that are traditionally recycled for their high metal content.