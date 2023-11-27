“We are very proud to start our collaboration with two new fuel distribution partners, Altens and Bolloré Energy in the French market. In France, transportation is the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 30% of all emissions. With Neste MY Renewable Diesel, greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced by as much as 75-95%* over the life cycle of the fuel compared to fossil diesel,” says Peter Zonneveld, VP Sales EMEA, Renewable Road Transportation at Neste.“

The collaboration between Neste, the world’s leading producer of renewable diesel, and Altens, a 100% dedicated provider of non-fossil and low-carbon solutions, reflects a joint commitment to effective decarbonization initiatives. Our decision to join forces with Neste to make Neste MY Renewable Diesel available in France was based on the reliability and efficiency of the solution enabling significant greenhouse gas emission reductions for its users. Furthermore, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a high-quality and high-performance fuel, meeting all specifications of relevant technical standards,” says Mohamed Bennama, Director at Altens. “As a major actor in distributing oil and gas in France and in Europe, Bolloré Energy is proud to announce the partnership with Neste. This is a step forward that is seamlessly connected to our ambitions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation – thanks to Neste MY Renewable Diesel,” says Thibaut de Rivoire, Deputy CEO of Bolloré Energy.Many French truck transportation companies, public fleets, construction companies and large fleet operators are in the process of switching to more sustainable energy sources, but a large part of the French road transport is still powered by fossil diesel.

Neste’s collaboration with two new fuel distributors will help French companies to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions with their existing fleet by switching fossil diesel to renewable diesel. Neste MY Renewable Diesel is an immediate solution for significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, suitable for all diesel engines without any need to invest in new vehicle fleets or modifications to the vehicles or their engine.Neste, Altens and Bolloré Energy wish to emphasize that if France wants to reach the goals set by the French government through the energy climate law and the national low-carbon strategy, while also meeting the European targets, its energy-climate strategy must include the use of biofuels and low-carbon liquid fuels alongside electric and hydrogen. All solutions should be considered when addressing climate change.