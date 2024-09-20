Waste Sorting : New evolutionary phase for the STEINERT KSS recycling flagship
The STEINERT KSS multi-sensor sorting system has been in use around the world for many years. STEINERT is now presenting the new EVO 6.0 generation, which incorporates the knowledge gained from millions of operating hours. Two models are included in the first update, which will gradually be extended to the entire product range. A number of new features have been added for even greater durability and ease of use. In the future, proven AI-based sorting programmes will continue to deliver the best quality in the market for processing secondary raw materials.
How do you improve a sorting system that is already considered by many customers to be the best multi-sensor solution on the market? In short, keep all the good elements and improve the other areas. The consistently high quality, reliability and durability of the STEINERT KSS product range are well established in the market. The outstanding sensors have been defined as cornerstones and the design update builds on them, ensuring very stable sorting performance.
Easier to maintain, drastic time savings and improved safety
Regular maintenance keeps performance at the highest level and reduces wear. The EVO 6.0 generation significantly improves the handling of the sorting system. Better access to system components speeds up maintenance. For example, the pneumatic unit has been repositioned from underneath the sorter to the front for easy access.
Operators also benefit from an integral ladder and railing, allowing quick and safe access to the 3D and colour sensors without the need for climbing equipment. There is no need for external footrests when working in the discharge area. An integrated rolling platform provides quick and safe access to the spray bar and conveyor.
Hinged doors rather than removable hoods further improve day-to-day handling and complete the update, along with a number of other improvements.
Use of intelligent filtering and neural networks
The latest STEINERT KSS generation again taps into the artificial intelligence (AI) that has been used for years to assist with detection and classification. Dr Nico Schmalbein, Global Technical Director at STEINERT: “We use AI methods in a whole host of applications in sensor-based sorting technology. We have been doing this for a long while and are continuing to do so in the EVO 6.0 generation. While human application experts specifically define features for differentiation, AI handles evaluation and can produce a highly efficient neural network based on the data obtained. This hybrid approach (attribute AI) ensures not just maximum precision, but also a continual improvement in the accuracy of detection.”
Two models will be updated initially
Through the process of switching to the EVO 6.0 generation, STEINERT is creating a common architecture for its sensor sorters. The platforms of future sorting systems will be harmonised, resulting in handling synergies and enabling even more efficient use of STEINERT technologies for the long term.
The process will start with the STEINERT KSS | CLI EVO 6.0 with colour, inductive and 3D detection as well as the STEINERT KSS | XT CLI EVO 6.0 with additional X-ray transmission (XRT) technology. These models are available right now with the new features for no additional cost. They will soon be followed by the XRT variant with a special configuration for mining and the STEINERT KSS with X-ray fluorescence (XRF) technology.