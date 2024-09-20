Through the process of switching to the EVO 6.0 generation, STEINERT is creating a common architecture for its sensor sorters. The platforms of future sorting systems will be harmonised, resulting in handling synergies and enabling even more efficient use of STEINERT technologies for the long term.

The process will start with the STEINERT KSS | CLI EVO 6.0 with colour, inductive and 3D detection as well as the STEINERT KSS | XT CLI EVO 6.0 with additional X-ray transmission (XRT) technology. These models are available right now with the new features for no additional cost. They will soon be followed by the XRT variant with a special configuration for mining and the STEINERT KSS with X-ray fluorescence (XRF) technology.