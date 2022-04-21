Nexus Circular joins U.S. Plastics Pact

Nexus Circular, an advanced recycling company at the center of the circular economy, has joined the U.S. Plastics Pact, a collaborative, solutions-driven organization implementing significant systems change and creating a path forward toward a circular economy for plastics by 2025. The first North American Pact of its kind, the U.S. Pact is a consortium founded by The Recycling Partnership and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Plastics Pact Network.

Eric Hartz, President and Co-Founder of Nexus Circular confirms, “Nexus has developed a commercial, advanced recycling solution that is now scaling worldwide to address the accumulation of plastics in the environment. As an Activator of the U.S. Plastics Pact, we join like-minded companies seeking to dramatically increase recycling rates, accelerate the circular economy, and contribute to the ambitious goal of 30% recycled content in plastic packaging by 2025.”



“Together through the U.S. Plastics Pact, we will ignite system change to accelerate progress toward a circular economy,” says Emily Tipaldo, Executive Director of the U.S. Plastics Pact. “The U.S. Pact will mobilize support for upstream innovation and a coordinated national strategy. This unified framework will enable members to fast-track progress toward ambitious 2025 sustainability goals.”

Through its proprietary process and technology, Nexus Circular has diverted over 5 million pounds of used plastics from landfills to date and is on a 2030 trajectory to convert 4 billion pounds of hard-to-recycle plastics into infinitely circular products to support its global partners’ sustainability commitments.