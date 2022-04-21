Circular Economy

Nexus Circular joins U.S. Plastics Pact

21.04.2022
Nexus circular works with recycling organizations to capture used plastics from landfills, especially hard-to-recycle films. With this step, the US specialist for advanced recycling technologies commits to meet ambitious circular economy goals by 2025.
Volunteers collect garbage according to public wells To keep clean
© Krailas - stock.adobe.com

Nexus Circular, an advanced recycling company at the center of the circular economy, has joined the U.S. Plastics Pact, a collaborative, solutions-driven organization implementing significant systems change and creating a path forward toward a circular economy for plastics by 2025. The first North American Pact of its kind, the U.S. Pact is a consortium founded by The Recycling Partnership and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Plastics Pact Network.

Eric Hartz, President and Co-Founder of Nexus Circular confirms, “Nexus has developed a commercial, advanced recycling solution that is now scaling worldwide to address the accumulation of plastics in the environment. As an Activator of the U.S. Plastics Pact, we join like-minded companies seeking to dramatically increase recycling rates, accelerate the circular economy, and contribute to the ambitious goal of 30% recycled content in plastic packaging by 2025.”

“Together through the U.S. Plastics Pact, we will ignite system change to accelerate progress toward a circular economy,” says Emily Tipaldo, Executive Director of the U.S. Plastics Pact. “The U.S. Pact will mobilize support for upstream innovation and a coordinated national strategy. This unified framework will enable members to fast-track progress toward ambitious 2025 sustainability goals.”

Through its proprietary process and technology, Nexus Circular has diverted over 5 million pounds of used plastics from landfills to date and is on a 2030 trajectory to convert 4 billion pounds of hard-to-recycle plastics into infinitely circular products to support its global partners’ sustainability commitments.

