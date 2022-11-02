This project is part of be’ah’s strategy and sustainable waste management plan that will promote a circular economy on a national scale. “It falls within our continuous efforts to minimize the use of landfills across the Sultanate, provide long-term waste management solutions and reduce greenhouse gas emissions”, Kumayl Ahmed Al Lawati explains. “We expect that once operational, the new WtE plant will help be’ah in our endeavor to divert 75% of municipal solid waste away from landfills.”

The plant is expected to act as a massive enabler to Oman’s energy diversification plans and shift towards renewable sources. Furthermore, it is expected to have an even bigger impact on economic development by unlocking investment opportunities in the environmental sector. Creating 250 to 300 jobs directly and about 1.000 indirectly with SMEs and service providers, the plant will also have a positive impact on the labour market.

"Moreover, we expect this project to strengthen the cooperation with the private sector by providing a sustainable platform of collaboration for key participants in building and operating the site,” Kumayl Ahmed Al Lawati added.

As be’ah is following its strategy of developing the waste management sector in Oman by improving waste disposal mechanisms and moving away from a reliance on landfills, there might well be more waste-to-energy plants in the future. “It falls in line with our ambition to reduce the carbon footprint and develop the circular economy in the Sultanate,”, so Kumayl Ahmed Al Lawati.