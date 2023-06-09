From the fight against pollution and nuisances to the protection of the environment and the fight against climate change, Pollutec has been the unmissable event for the environment and energy transition for 45 years. Each edition highlights innovations and emerging issues and brings together all those involved in the environment - from France and elsewhere - with a single objective: To provide solutions to the environmental challenges faced by all stakeholders.



To illustrate this global approach, eight itineraries will be offered to participants in 2023:



Innovation Sea and coastline Managing water resources Decarbonisation Adapting towns and cities and regions to climate change Managing and recovering bio-waste Circular economy and resource conservation Health and environment.

This year, Pollutec will once again host a number of national and international pavilions and delegations. Italy will be the Guest of Honour; this distinction will allow it to present to the international community the strength of its ecosystem in the field of environmental and coastal management.

