The recent opening ceremony at the Laverton (Melbourne) site marked the culmination of a ground-breaking collaboration between REDWAVE and Visy, a leader in glass recycling and manufacturing in Australia and New Zealand. Together they have embarked on a revolutionary project that will redefine the glass recycling in Australia. This state-of-the-art facility, equipped with the latest sorting technology, replaces the previous facility, and introduces a new era in sustainable glass management.

Wayne Russell, Executive General Manager - Recycling at Visy, emphasized the commitment to closing the loop for glass in Victoria. "At Visy, we are committed to closing the loop for glass in Victoria. By building our brand-new glass recycling facility with REDWAVE's world-class optical sorters, we've doubled the amount of glass we can recycle," Russell stated.

"Our partnership with REDWAVE means we have state-of-the-art equipment supported by a trusted and reliable technology partner," Russell continued. As general contractor, REDWAVE was responsible for the entire process of design, engineering, delivery, installation, and commissioning, ensuring a maximum yield of cullet.