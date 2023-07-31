Following the success of the previous edition, which saw the enthusiastic participation of 354 delegates from 46 countries, SARDINIA 2023 - 19th International Symposium on Waste Management and Sustainable Landfilling will be held in person from 9 to 13 October 2023 at the traditional venue of the Forte Village Resort in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

Sardinia 2023 is organised by the International Waste Working Group (IWWG) with scientific support from the Universities of Padova (IT), BOKU (AT), Tongji (CN) and the Technical Universities of Luleå (SE) and Hamburg (DE). The event is under the patronage of the Italian Ministry of the Environment and under the auspices of Tavolo di Roma (IT).