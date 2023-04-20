“It is crucial to remove any contamination and recycle so that the material becomes as clean as possible again. Until now, high heat and a large amount of chemicals have been used to succeed, which is an expensive process that is also not environmentally friendly”, says Ioanna Teknetzi, PhD student at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, who, together with Burcak Ebin and Stellan Holgersson, has published the new results in the journal Solar Energy Materials and Solar Cells.

The new research shows that a more environmentally friendly recycling process can achieve the same result.

“We took into account both purity and environmentally friendly recycling conditions and studied how to separate the metals in the thin-film solar cells in acidic solutions through a much ‘kinder’ way of using a method called leaching. We also have to use chemicals, but nowhere near as much as with previous leaching methods. To check the purity of the recovered indium and silver, we also measured the concentrations of possible impurities and saw that optimisation can reduce these”, says Ioanna Teknetzi.

The scientists have shown that it is possible to recover 100 per cent of the silver and about 85 per cent of the indium. The whole process takes place at room temperature, without any additional heat.