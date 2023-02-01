The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, developed the system, which can convert two waste streams into two chemical products at the same time – the first time this has been achieved in a solar-powered reactor.

The reactor converts carbon dioxide (CO2) and plastics into different products that are useful in a range of industries. In tests, CO2 was converted into syngas, a key building block for sustainable liquid fuels, and plastic bottles were converted into glycolic acid, which is widely used in the cosmetics industry. According to Professor Erwin Reisner and his team, Subhajit Bhattacharjee and Dr Motiar Rahaman, the system can easily be tuned to produce different products by changing the type of catalyst used in the reactor.