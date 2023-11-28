With the increasing global focus on sustainability and environmental protection, the recycling of plastics plays a crucial role. In this context, Svensk Plaståtervinning has established itself as a key player in Sweden's efforts to create a greener future. The company has its roots in the Swedish recycling movement, which emerged in response to growing environmental concerns and the need for sustainable waste management.



Svensk Plaståtervinning's main business is the collection, sorting and recycling of plastic waste. Over the years, the company has invested heavily in advanced sorting and recycling technologies - most recently in the Site Zero plant in Motala. The quality and variety of plastic waste can make recycling difficult. The company meets these challenges by continuously innovating and improving its technologies and processes. For the first time, 12 different plastics can be sorted and recycled separately in Motala. In the future, the company will continue to focus on expanding its capacities and technologies in order to keep pace with the growing volume of plastic waste and increase its recycling efficiency.

Svensk Plaståtervinning plays a key role in achieving Sweden's climate and environmental targets. By 2030, Sweden plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 63% compared to 1990, and by 2040, a reduction of at least 75% is to be achieved. Sweden is also committed to increase the recycling rate of plastics. This includes improving the collection, sorting and recycling of plastic waste. Through a combination of legislation, promotion of technologies and public involvement, Sweden is striving to significantly reduce its environmental impact and at the same time promote the sustainable use of resources. Recycling plastics not only reduces the amount of waste that ends up in landfill, but also reduces the need for new plastic products, which in turn reduces greenhouse gas emissions.