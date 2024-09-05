The SortX mobile sorting container enables the efficient separation of different materials, allowing waste to be sorted into recyclable and non-recyclable categories. This capability ensures that plastics collected from rivers can be processed to close the waste loop. Designed for mobility, SortX is compact, quick to set up and ready to go. At 6 tonnes, it is fully seaworthy and can be flexibly deployed in a variety of locations, including remote areas where waste can be sorted directly at the point of collection.

Immediate processing and recycling of waste on site increases the efficiency of clean-up operations and reduces the environmental impact associated with transport. In addition, SortX eliminates the need for additional infrastructure or the cost of temporary waste storage. The mobile sorting container can also be used to test the feasibility of new permanent sorting stations at desired locations.

Equipped with four manual sorting bins and a robust wooden floor, the container is designed for versatile use in a variety of environments. The frequency controlled sorting belt allows adjustable speed settings to optimise the sorting process for different materials and personnel.

The SortX prototype has been in operation in Kukës, Albania, since mid-June. everwave's waste collection boat collects the waste, which is manually sorted on the riverbank before being loaded into the sorting container. Initial results are promising: around 30,000 kg of waste has been collected, with the SortX sorting container processing around 30 m3 per hour. Due to the high proportion of PET bottles in the collected waste, approximately 80% is recyclable. Everwave and STADLER will continue to optimise the container for future use.