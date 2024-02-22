Simplifying the plant’s operation was another important requirement from Valorsul. To address this demand, STADLER designed the layout to allow for better access to critical equipment. It also significantly simplified the product baling process by integrating the metal baler into the STADLER support structure, so that bales fall directly into an open box container, and by using automatic bunkers for easier storage. This approach significantly facilitates the recovery of high-quality output.

Óscar Horcajada Torres, STADLER Selecciona Project Manager, says: “For example, in the ferrous metals baling process, we use a smaller bunker which, in coordination with the elevated baler and the new quality control cabin, greatly simplify the recovery of high-quality ferrous metals.”