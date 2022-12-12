TBM is a Japanese unicorn company founded with the vision to “build on the past to create the future, with innovations to sustain a circular ecosystem lasting for centuries.” It aims to contribute to a decarbonized society through the development of new environmentally friendly materials and new resource recycling models.



TBM’s flagship product is a revolutionary sustainable material, LIMEX. It is an effective alternative to plastic and paper that can be used in the production of a wide variety of products, such as packaging, food containers, shopping bags, and backlit film. It is mainly made of limestone, an abundant resource, and has a water footprint approximately 97% smaller than paper and a carbon footprint up to 40% smaller than plastic on a life cycle basis (depending on the type of plastic). In addition, once used, it can be recycled to produce new plastic alternative materials. These characteristics have earned LIMEX the Asia-Pacific Stevie Award 2017 in the category of Innovation in Energy & Sustainability.



As part of its strategy to accelerate the use of LIMEX products and reduce consumption of natural resources, TBM commissioned STADLER to design and install a new state-of-the-art sorting plant. The facility uses the latest technologies to separate LIMEX and plastic light packaging, which is recycled into pellets for use in the production of packaging.