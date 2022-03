Strategic Biofuels project moves into FEED

Strategic Biofuels, the leader in developing negative carbon footprint renewable fuels plants, announced hat its Louisiana Green Fuels project (LGF) has finished the Preliminary Engineering phase (FEL-2), and having successfully completed all success criteria, has moved into the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) or FEL-3 phase of engineering.



"The transition to FEED is a major achievement for Strategic Biofuels and the industry, as many projects get stuck at the FEL-2 stage and are not able to advance further. We’ve demonstrated that further investment is warranted and raised the funds that allow us to advance the project to the next phase,” said Dr. Paul Schubert, CEO of Strategic Biofuels.

Strategic Biofuels selected Hatch as its engineering partner and Koch Project Solutions as the Project Management and EPC partner at the project’s inception. Through collaborative teamwork, LGF has benefited from the expertise both partners bring to the project.



“At Hatch we believe in innovating in all we do. The rapid progress of the Louisiana Green Fuels project is a testament to the innovative business, technical, and project development approach that has been a hallmark of this project from its inception,” said Robert Francki, Global Managing Director for Energy at Hatch. “It goes to show that doing our collective homework and doing it right, is a tremendous advantage in the pursuit of our common goal to urgently mitigate the effects of climate change.”



During the FEL-2 phase, the specific set of process operating conditions and equipment necessary to achieve the level of reliability, efficiency, and safety required was established, setting the direction for the rest of the project. The design advancement and optimization during the phase resulted in a further 10 percent reduction in the carbon footprint of the renewable diesel and naphtha than previously estimated. This has resulted in a carbon intensity of -278, which is a 378 percent reduction in carbon emissions compared to fossil fuel production, making it the lowest carbon footprint liquid fuel in the world.



“The consistent progress throughout the previous stages of the Louisiana Green Fuels project is a testament to the collaborative environment created by Strategic Biofuels,” said Paul Switzer, president of Koch Project Solutions.



Both Hatch and Koch Project Solutions will continue to play crucial roles during FEED and beyond through construction, commissioning, and start-up of the plant.