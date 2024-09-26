After a construction period of just under a year, followed by several months of commissioning, the largest sorting plant in Ennshafen port, located in Austria's Linz district, was successfully handed over to the customer, TriPlast. This project stands out due to its unique features, with the plant reaching a height of 25 metres, equivalent to six storeys. It ranks among the tallest of its kind in Europe and showcases advanced architecture and engineering.

The customer, TriPlast, is a consortium of ARA (Altstoff Recycling Austria, a leader in packaging and battery recycling), Bernegger (an Austrian family-owned company specialising in raw materials, construction, and environmental technology) and Grüne Punkt (a German leader in take-back systems for packaging). Together, they commissioned Sutco to bring this ambitious project to life. The plant optimises space usage and material flow, processing 100,000 tonnes annually. It handles plastic and metal packaging, covering 50% of Austria’s lightweight packaging waste.