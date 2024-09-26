Packaging Waste : Sutco is setting new standards in the recycling industry
After a construction period of just under a year, followed by several months of commissioning, the largest sorting plant in Ennshafen port, located in Austria's Linz district, was successfully handed over to the customer, TriPlast. This project stands out due to its unique features, with the plant reaching a height of 25 metres, equivalent to six storeys. It ranks among the tallest of its kind in Europe and showcases advanced architecture and engineering.
The customer, TriPlast, is a consortium of ARA (Altstoff Recycling Austria, a leader in packaging and battery recycling), Bernegger (an Austrian family-owned company specialising in raw materials, construction, and environmental technology) and Grüne Punkt (a German leader in take-back systems for packaging). Together, they commissioned Sutco to bring this ambitious project to life. The plant optimises space usage and material flow, processing 100,000 tonnes annually. It handles plastic and metal packaging, covering 50% of Austria’s lightweight packaging waste.
Optimising sorting efficiency
Sutco implemented an advanced system across the 14,000-square-metre facility to ensure high sorting efficiency. The plant processes 24 different fractions, all of which are reintroduced into the recycling stream. Thanks to seamless collaboration between Sutco's project management, site managers and installation teams, the six-storey construction phase was completed successfully.
State-of-the-art technology plays a vital role in the facility's success, with 2.5 kilometres of conveyor systems, shredders, three screening drums, ballistic separators, 38 near-infrared (NIR) detectors, air separators, Fe/nFe separators and fully automated bale production. These systems guarantee high-purity sorting, which is essential for recycling.
“This innovative hybrid facility for lightweight packaging in Enns is setting new standards in recycling. A groundbreaking solution for various material streams that fulfils the highest purity requirements for output fractions,” says Marco Mähs, Project Manager Sales.
The new facility in numbers:
- Area: 14,000 m²
- Height: 6 m
- Annual capacity: 100,000 tonnes
- Covering 50% of Austria's lightweight packaging
- Processing 24 different fractions
- Consists of 2.5 kilometres of conveyor technology, shredders, three screening drums, ballistic separators, 38 NIRs, air separators, Fe-Ne ballistic separators and fully automatic bale production
Strong partnerships led to success
The project’s success was achieved through strong collaboration with leading industry partners. Sutco worked closely with notable companies such as Tomra, Air Industry, Steinert, MTS, M&J, Spaleck, Schulz & Berger, unoTech and TIG Automation. These partnerships were crucial in ensuring the project was completed within the tight time frame.
Timo Löhdorf, Project Manager of Execution, credits the teamwork: “The realisation of this complex facility in just over a year was successfully completed thanks to the excellent team from Sutco and our partners.”
Cooperation for a sustainable future
As Europe faces increasing resource scarcity, the need for sustainable practices is more pressing than ever. Collaborative efforts in the circular economy enable projects like the Ennshafen sorting plant, which make a substantial impact on environmental responsibility.
Working with TriPlast (ARA, Bernegger and Grüne Punkt), Sutco RecyclingTechnik has created a facility that marks a significant milestone in the circular economy. This project not only highlights the power of partnerships but also sets new standards for future recycling plants. Initiatives like these are critical to meeting sustainability goals, ensuring that materials are reused efficiently and minimising environmental impact.
In cooperation with Sutco.