SWANA is continuing to monitor the Hurricane Helene recovery and Hurricane Milton preparation from the lens of potential implications for our industry. SWANA is ready to offer its resources and technical knowledge to support the waste and resource management industry.

As several stories have highlighted, the industry is working 24/7 to keep waste management services running to aid in clean-up efforts from Hurricane Helene and to prepare for Hurricane Milton's arrival.

Amy Lestition Burke, SWANA’s Executive Director/CEO shared “The work being done by our solid waste and resource management professionals continues to demonstrate the indispensable contributions to our society. These individuals are spending time away from their families to ensure their local communities are cleaner and healthier as they prepare for the next incoming storm. I am extremely proud of the contributions being made and know that our society echoes that appreciation.”

SWANA offers a variety of safety resources, including a webpage on disaster management.



Impacted communities should continue to follow local guidance on debris management and other critical communications, while keeping safety top of mind.