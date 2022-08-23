Terex Materials Processing (MP) announced that it has acquired the assets of ZenRobotics Ltd., a global leader in smart robotic recycling. Its robots, powered by proprietary AI software, make recycling more efficient, accurate and profitable. The company’s ambition is to make the circular economy a reality by turning global waste into clean raw materials.



ZenRobotics, based in Helsinki, Finland, will retain its name and become a Terex brand, with the unit reporting to Tony Devlin, who leads the Terex MP environmental businesses.

ZenRobotics was started in 2007 by creating a completely new market for robotic waste sorting. Today, it continues to automate the waste industry. With ZenRobotics technology, operators can upgrade their recycling infrastructure to meet modern requirements and lead the way towards a more efficient, circular future.

In 2009, ZenRobotics pioneered the use of AI-based robots to the waste-sorting process. This led the team to open opportunities by introducing the first ZenRobotics Recycler in Helsinki. Since that time, it has become a global operation, marketing multiple recyclers around the world including expansion into China and the US market in 2016. In 2015, ZenRobotics launched the Heavy Picker, the world’s strongest waste sorting robot for bulky Construction and Demolition (C&D) type waste.

ZenRobotics’ goal is to help its customers extract higher value out of waste, get more actionable data, and reach ambitious circular economy targets. Terex is already active within global waste markets through Terex Ecotec, Terex CBI, Terex Fuchs, and Terex Recycling Systems. ZenRobotics will add to the Terex portfolio in global waste, where it will continue to be operated as a stand-alone business while also benefiting from MP’s broader market presence and from efficiencies enabled by MP’s global scale. This acquisition of a highly “green-focused” company further supports MP’s commitment to its environmental business and Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.