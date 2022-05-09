The IFE trade fair quartet has been unveiled

The IFE trade fair highlights for IFAT 2022 can be experienced from May 30th to June 3rd, 2022 at the booth B6 139/238 of IFE Material Handling. At the same time, the online platform www.ife.show offers further information before and during the trade fair and allows visitors to visit the booth again virtually after IFAT.

Fine sorting system IFE-SORT

Small but powerful – that describes the IFE-SORT air sorting table best. Due to its numerous adjustment options, it can be optimized flexibly to changing material properties and is therefore highly versatile. At the IFE booth, visitors can make their own adjustments and playfully discover the machine’s diversity.

Magnetic drum separator KHP-Z

The strongest magnetic drum from the IFE range will demonstrate its attracting effect live at the exhibition stand. Iron oxide, stainless steel and other weak and medium magnetizable materials can be efficiently separated with it – magnets made of powerful iron-neodymium-boron alloys make it possible.

Vibrosense



With this vibration analysis tool, a completely new product division is founded – IST Smart Technologies. This tool, consisting of sensors and an app, can be tested live for the first time at IFAT. Additionally, visitors can gain insights into this new digital division of IFE.

AEROSELECTOR



Winning 4 fractions from the compost screen residue in just one cycle – that's what the new AEROSELECTOR stands for. In combination with a flip-flop screen and a magnetic separator it brings further considerable advantages. Thus, the compost yield can be maximized and costs can be significantly reduced.

Very soon an AEROSELECTOR plant will go into operation in Austria and the Demo-Plant, which has already been successfully working there for about half a year, will be moved to Germany. Where exactly will it be located? This will be revealed at the IFE booth at IFAT!