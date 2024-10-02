On the 20th of September, Iren and STADLER welcomed a group of selected customers and international press to their state-of-the-art Circular Plastic Sorting facility in Turin, Italy. Hosted by the management teams of both companies, the event included a presentation of STADLER's innovative solutions, followed by an informative tour of the facility.

Iren SpA, the leading multi-utility company in north-west Italy, is committed to a sustainable development model. It is one of the country's main operators in the fields of electricity, gas, district heating, management of integrated water and environmental services and integrated energy efficiency solutions. Through its environmental management company, Iren Ambiente, it plays a leading role in the circular economy, transforming waste into resources for the territory, closing the loop.

Iren relied on STADLER's expertise for the design and installation of its Circular Plastic Sorting Plant - the largest in Italy. Located in Borgaro, near Turin, the new plant has an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes. It integrates innovative solutions and advanced technologies to automatically sort 17 types of polymers and plastics, aluminium and ferrous materials, ensuring maximum operational flexibility. The process provides a high quality output and returns up to 80% of the input materials to the recycling loop.

This is the latest project in a successful collaboration between Iren and STADLER: “We are proud to be Iren’s supplier,” says Paolo Cravedi, Senior Project Manager at STADLER. “We started with a small project in 2020, then went on to work together on Iren’s WEEE plant in Volpiano, its plastic recycling plant in Pianezza and the ReCap facility in Parma, which processes both plastics and cardboard. We also designed and built the Valterza plant in Asti, which sorts mixed plastic waste made up of mainly bottles and films.”

“We know STADLER well and we appreciate their excellent organization, high reliability, and the precision with which they execute all projects,” comments Ing. Flaviano Fracaro, Technical Director at Iren Ambiente. “Equally important for us is the quality and reliability of their products: in our experience, all installations have gone into production on schedule, with short start-up periods, and deliver excellent performance, minimizing issues and downtime.”