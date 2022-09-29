The combination of proven collection and sorting methods coupled with improvements in the advanced mechanical recycling (AMR) process can ensure closing the quality gap. Like mechanical recycling, AMR strives to maximize material yield and purity levels. However, it goes one step further with hot washing, deodorization, and super-cleaning steps, resulting in even higher quality and odorless recyclate that can be used in demanding applications. Such solutions will allow achieving high-quality recycling, both from source-separated waste and mixed waste streams. As all technologies necessary for these solutions exist and have led to successful results for decades, this is the quickest way to ensure that recyclers can receive the virgin quality recycled plastic that processors and packers need for their products. Of course, to achieve true circularity of plastic resources, these solutions must be applied at scale, which requires significant investment in infrastructure and technology.

To close the quantity gap, a large amount of waste, that would otherwise end up in landfills or incinerators, must be recovered. To do this, TOMRA offers customers its specialized solutions for plastics: AUTOSORT™, AUTOSORT™ FLAKE and INNOSORT™ FLAKE. These are field-proven technologies for the sorting of various plastic types, including flake sorting. Additionally, TOMRA Insight transforms daily operations into near-real time sorting data and uploads it to the cloud, turning the sorting process into a strategic management tool.

To significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels, it is essential to produce sufficient amounts of recycled plastic material with virgin-like qualities. The good news is that collection and recovery systems such as Deposit Return Systems (DRS) and Mixed Waste Sorting (MWS) can help to achieve this. Paired with Advanced Mechanical Recycling (AMR) where necessary, the market will be well-equipped to meet the growing demand for high-quality recyclates.



