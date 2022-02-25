TotalEnergies and Honeywell today announced a strategic agreement to promote the development of advanced plastic recycling. Under this agreement, Honeywell will agree to supply TotalEnergies with Recycled Polymer Feedstock (RPF) using Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology at

the recently announced Honeywell and Sacyr advanced recycling plant,

intended to be built in Andalucía, Spain. TotalEnergies will purchase

and convert this raw material into virgin-quality polymers, which could

be used for food-grade packaging and other high demanding applications.

The UpCycle plant, which will be owned by a joint venture between

Honeywell and Sacyr, is planned to process and convert yearly 30,000

tons of mixed plastic waste into RFP, that may otherwise be destined for

landfill or incineration. The projected startup of the UpCycle plant is

expected in 2023, with RPF to be used for the manufacturing of

high-quality polymers in TotalEnergies’ European-based production units.

With identical properties to virgin polymers, the recycled polymers are

expected to be suitable for a wide range of applications including

food-grade applications, such as flexible and rigid food packaging

containers.

This first planned project represents the start of the collaboration

between TotalEnergies and Honeywell in the field of advanced recycling.

Both parties are committed to addressing the issue of plastic waste and

helping to build a more circular and sustainable economy in Europe, and

the rest of the world.

