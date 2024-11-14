Predictive Maintenance, one of the STADLERconnect modules, enables a proactive approach to equipment maintenance using sensors to provide operators with instant alerts of critical changes in sensor data before potential problems arise. This early warning capability allows for immediate inspections, minimising costly production delays and reducing the risk of sudden breakdowns.

Andreas Stöcker, Deputy Operations Manager at REILING, has seen significant benefits from the system: "The installation of Predictive Maintenance has made maintenance easier and allowed us to plan service work in advance, as any small change to the machine is reported immediately. Before we decided on this solution, some bearing damage would occur very suddenly. With the measuring system we can prevent this from happening. From the short time we have been using the measuring system, I can say that it should be installed on every machine from the outset, although it makes sense to install it later as well".

"From a planning perspective, we've seen a significant improvement," says Pieter Van Camp, Lead of Maintenance at INDAVER, another customer using STADLERconnect in its sorting plant. "With a high level of technical availability (95%), any downtime has a major impact on production. With the implementation of these sensors, we feel more secure knowing that we can continuously monitor the condition of our machines. For example, by monitoring the ballistic shafts, we can monitor their condition in real time and detect any drop in performance. This capability allows us to extend their life and accurately determine the optimum time for replacement. As a result, we're saving both time and money! Overall, our experience with the wireless sensor system has been transformational.