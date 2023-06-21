Tschopp relies on Vecoplan to process the waste wood for pellet production and green electricity. The specialist company, headquartered in Bad Marienberg in the Westerwald region of Germany, develops plants that shred, convey, separate, and store wood, biomass, plastics, paper and household & commercial waste. “We advise our customers, plan the technology and find the right solution together,” explains Michael Müller, project manager for the Swiss timber company. “Our tasks naturally include holistic project management as well as installation, commissioning and comprehensive services.”



Tschopp Holzindustrie has been working with equipment from the Westerwald company for more than 30 years. Birrer: “Vecoplan has a good name in the market, and the service is always perfect, so it was clear to us that we’d continue the good cooperation.” The machine builder was involved in the project from the outset. Michael Müller and his team assisted the Swiss company with the planning and were able to construct the new facility on its greenfield site.

The Vecoplan expert points upwards. “The sawing lines are on the floor above us here. The waste wood falls through the floor onto the conveyor belts.” In this way, the sawdust is combined on several conveyors. A star screen separates excess lengths. Wood sections (or head discs) also fall onto a conveyor belt and are fed into a VHZ 1600 series shredder, a robust single-shaft shredder with a modular design, which makes it extremely versatile. Vecoplan has various possibilities to configure the perfect machine for the customer. The responsible application engineering department can adapt components such as rotors, cutting crowns, counter knives, screens and drives to match each customer task. The pieces pre-shredded in this way are fed horizontally to the VTH 650 series drum chipper via a vibratory conveyor. “This system achieves enormous throughput rates,” says Müller. Thanks to the shredding method, the waste wood pieces are hacked to a chipping length of about 15 millimetres. The material then passes through another star screen, which separates excess lengths. It can now be fed directly to the drying process in the pellet mill.