Green Jobs : UK will have trouble meeting net zero targets unless young people are encouraged into green economy
More action is needed to encourage young people to pursue careers in the waste and resource management industry in order to help bridge the green skills gap, according to a recently released report released.
In Planning for the future: Recruiting diverse talent into waste and resources management, 70% of surveyed 16-24 year-olds reported never receiving any careers advice on the skills needed or roles available in the waste and resources management sector. About half cited a lack of information as a career obstacle, even though the UK government set a Net Zero emissions target for 2050 in 2019.
As a result, 84% of those surveyed have not considered a career in the sector, with low salary, lack of benefits, and job instability listed as other key barriers to entry, according to research from Groundwork, a federation of charities with a collective mission to take practical action to create a fair and green future in which people, places, and nature thrive, and the Environmental Services and Solutions (ESS) Expo. Among younger respondents (16–17-year-olds), 62% viewed the work as unappealing and ‘dirty,’ while nearly half (42%) pointed to a lack of role models in the sector as a deterrent.
Gen Z needs to be educated on their role to achieve Net Zero
However, despite many young people not considering a career in this field, almost half (47%) said that having a job contributing to the UK’s carbon neutrality goals was important to them. More in the older 18-24 age group valued this (49%) than those aged 16-17 (28%), suggesting that more needs to be done to educate Gen Z on their role in achieving Net Zero.
Garry Campbell, Head of Policy & Communications at Groundwork UK, said: “If the UK is to meet its carbon targets, it will require a new and diverse workforce, yet, sadly, our report highlights the work that must be done to ensure young people, particularly those from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds, don’t miss out on rich and rewarding careers in the environmental sector. To achieve this, we need a mix of better careers guidance in schools, action to inspire young people about the opportunities on offer, and a concerted effort in the sector to create more accessible career pathways.”
Lack of diversity
A perceived and actual lack of diversity is also a significant obstacle for minority ethnic groups. Among the 150,000 people employed in the sector in the UK, 97% are white, compared to a national average of 47%, indicating a need for the sector to actively adapt to encourage wider participation. According to the report, 32% of black respondents and 29% of Chinese respondents said that greater diversity in the waste and resources management sector would encourage them to enter. Additionally, more entry-level jobs appealed to 69% of respondents from a mixed ethnic background.
Rob Mowat, Managing Director of ESS Expo, added: “The waste and resources management sector offers a diverse array of career pathways, and this is only expected to increase as roles continue to emerge and evolve. However, it is essential that as a group, we come together to boost the visibility of the sector as central to the UK’s climate mission. As an industry, we need to seek out ways of better communicating the opportunities, roles, and benefits of working in the sector in a way that truly resonates with the younger generation. We also need to pair this with tackling the perceived barriers to entry for maximum success.”
Key findings of the study
- 70% have never received any career advice on the skills required or roles available in the waste and resources management sector
- 84% of those questioned have not even considered a career in the sector
- 62% believed that the work is unappealing and ‘dirty’ while almost half (42%) stated that it was the lack of role models in the sector putting them off.
- The main barriers to entry include: insufficient salary, benefits, and job instability
- Almost half (47%) reported that having a job that helps the UK reach carbon neutrality was important to them
Programmes to increase diversity
While challenges remain, several ongoing projects and initiatives aim to increase the sector's appeal and diversity. However, while these represent positive progress, active engagement from the industry, along with support from charities and the government, is needed to drive real change.
Groundwork’s New to Nature programme, for example, provides paid work placements that create life-changing career opportunities for individuals from underrepresented groups, while also contributing to broader efforts to build a more diverse and accessible natural environment sector. The programme was developed to address the need for a new green workforce and greater diversity in the environmental sector. It is delivered through a partnership involving Groundwork, Youth Environmental Service, Prince’s Trust, Disability Rights UK, and Mission Diverse, and is funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.