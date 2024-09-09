More action is needed to encourage young people to pursue careers in the waste and resource management industry in order to help bridge the green skills gap, according to a recently released report released.

In Planning for the future: Recruiting diverse talent into waste and resources management, 70% of surveyed 16-24 year-olds reported never receiving any careers advice on the skills needed or roles available in the waste and resources management sector. About half cited a lack of information as a career obstacle, even though the UK government set a Net Zero emissions target for 2050 in 2019.

As a result, 84% of those surveyed have not considered a career in the sector, with low salary, lack of benefits, and job instability listed as other key barriers to entry, according to research from Groundwork, a federation of charities with a collective mission to take practical action to create a fair and green future in which people, places, and nature thrive, and the Environmental Services and Solutions (ESS) Expo. Among younger respondents (16–17-year-olds), 62% viewed the work as unappealing and ‘dirty,’ while nearly half (42%) pointed to a lack of role models in the sector as a deterrent.