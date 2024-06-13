Vecoplan supports processors in implementing the circular economy. Europe wants to be climate-neutral by 2050. The circular economy for plastics makes an important contribution. The core element of the EU directive on packaging and packaging waste is the recycling rate. By 2025, member states must recycle at least 65% of their packaging waste. By 2030, the quota will increase to 70 percent.

Chemical recycling is an important approach in the circular economy. It enables the reuse of plastic waste that is too complex to be processed by mechanical recycling methods, but too valuable to be disposed of. In chemical recycling, plastics are broken down into their chemical components and used as raw materials for the production of new plastics. This helps to reduce the consumption of fossil resources and prevent environmental pollution from plastic waste. At IFAT, Vecoplan informed experts about the measures it intends to take to strengthen its expertise in this field in the long term and entered into a close strategic partnership with Pla.to Technology.

“Vecoplan has more than 50 years of experience in the processing of recyclable materials - the basis for the production of recyclates,” explains Martina Schmidt, Head of the Recycling I Waste division at Vecoplan. “We are definitely one of the pioneers in this field and can demonstrate a high level of innovation.” The chemical processing of plastics is also becoming increasingly important for the processing technology expert. Two years ago, Vecoplan laid the foundations for this with the introduction of a pioneering cleaning process and the commissioning of the “Cleanikum” - a demonstration and test facility near the headquarters in the Westerwald. But now the company is going one important step further.