“The control panel plays a special role in the intelligent networking of machines and processes, because it’s indispensable for optimal communication between man and machine,” explains Jochen Pfeil, Head of Business Unit Service at Vecoplan.

Vecoplan also offers a powerful digitalisation concept with its Vecoplan Smart Center (VSC): One component is the modern communication interface VSC.connect. The integrated, intuitive VSC.control panel is a communication medium for the machine’s control system and a live link to the Vecoplan technicians. By connecting to the cloud, Vecoplan technicians can use the panel to help employees with operation and service. “When service is required, our experts can use this to check the system and get it up and running again perfectly in more than 80 percent of cases,” promises the Divisional Head.

Another option: With the help of cameras or data glasses, they look over the shoulder of the customer's service technician on site and help him to solve the problem step by step. Vecoplan has also created specially developed service tutorials that enable the customer to prepare optimally for the maintenance of the machine.

Vecoplan presented this digitalisation concept at LIGNA 2019. Since then, the company has added further digital services to its VSC. These include online commissioning, remote service, key performance indicators and access to a media database. To use these digital services, users simply need to network their machines via VSC.connect.

Stay connected - subscribe to our newsletters!

