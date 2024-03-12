The Virginijus ir Ko recycling plant in western Lithuania has been active in waste management and recycling for more than 20 years, processing around 35,000 tonnes of potential recyclables annually. The majority of the materials to be recycled are waste products from agriculture. ‘We have been working with materials from the agricultural sector for years, including agricultural film and large amounts of big bag waste. Back then there was no recycling facility for big bags in Lithuania or nearby countries. That’s what motivated us to invest in this area and recycle these materials locally. However, we soon realised that recycling big bags is a very complex issue,’ explains Virginijus Skublickas, Managing Director at Virginijus ir Ko, ‘but we didn't give up and found the right partner for this task in Lindner Washtech.’

Big bags are usually made of polypropylene (PP) and are extremely tear-resistant, hard-wearing, cut- and scratch-resistant – these are all properties that make the recycling process very demanding. In the first shredding stage the machines have to handle tough materials with care and precision, ensuring high thoroughputs and being resistant to non-shreddables. The entire process chain must be precisely coordinated to keep the fine particles content, which would result in material loss, as low as possible and to guarantee a high level of material purity.