The world is currently emitting ca. 60 gigatons of CO2 equivalent GHG emissions. The current carbon budget is estimated to be 500 and 1200 Gt CO2 equivalent GHG emissions for the 1.5°C and 2°C limit, respectively. Meaning the 1.5°C limit will be reached in less than one decade and the 2°C limit within two decades. This urgency underscores the need for immediate action in both reducing and removing CO2 emissions. While emission reduction remains paramount, achieving net-zero targets will also necessitate significant carbon removal efforts. Every sector, including waste management, must innovate to minimize climate change.

Looking at Waste to Energy (WtE) as a standalone solution it is a carbon reduction technology. When combined with carbon capture and storage it becomes a carbon removal technology. WtE’s carbon reduction and removal potential is huge and will be further explored in this article.