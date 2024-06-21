Since 1996 June is the National Safety Month in the United States. The aim of Summer Safety Month is to raise public awareness of the key safety and health risks that increase during the summer months in order to reduce the number of injuries and deaths at home and at work. The waste management industry is notoriously high on the list of the most dangerous places to work. WMW talked with Nick Brown, Senior Director at Ansell, one of the world's leading providers of safety solutions and an end-to-end manufacturer of personal protective equipment for healthcare and industrial workplaces, about the hazards faced by waste management workers, how PPE has improved over the years and setting up safety protocols.

Can you describe your understanding of the key safety hazards in a waste management or recycling facility?

All incoming materials in a waste management or recycling facility have to be sorted and more often than not, it’s sorted by hand on a conveyor belt. This introduces risks such as unknown liquid, chemical, or oil contamination, potential combustion, and hazards like sharp objects, especially syringes.

Additionally, waste management and recycling requires extreme physical exertion which poses significant ergonomic risks including lifting and repetitive sorting tasks that strain the hands, wrists, and lower back. Facilities normally operate with numerous machines, such as constantly moving conveyor belts, alongside physical hazards like trucks and forklifts in motion. Workers need to be protected against trip or slip fall incidents as well as eye protection to safeguard against liquid spills/splashes. The noisy environment also highlights the need for hearing protection.

Related article: Getting waste collection off the list of the most dangerous jobs