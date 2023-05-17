Throughout the event, participants took part in dynamic panel discussions, learning about regional WtE practices (Kata Tüttő - Deputy Mayor of Budapest and CoR member, Andries Gryffroy - Member of the Flemish Parliament and CoR member), relevant EU policies (Eero Ailio - European Commission), stakeholder engagement and accountability (Aurélie Beauvais - Euroheat & Power), Dr Thanos Bourtsalas - Columbia University, Ana Šerdoner - Bellona), innovative WtE technologies (Dr Ella Stengler - CEWEP, Vanessa Fakra - HZI & ESWET) and successful initiatives from across the EU (Alexander Kirchner - Wien Energie, Inger Anette Søndergaard, Ramboll Engineering) that promote both circularity and energy security.

Discussants emphasised the importance of cooperation and partnerships between stakeholders and the need to take a long-term perspective when it comes to waste management and WtE, highlighting the importance of balancing environmental sustainability, economic development and social well-being.

