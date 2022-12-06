Event : WWETT brings wastewater and environmental service professionals together
Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT), the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals, presented its conference program. The event takes place February 20-23, 2023 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, USA.
The WWETT accredited conference program delivers unparalleled education including nearly 100 sessions across 21 tracks targeted to municipalities, plumbers, portable sanitation professionals, septic contractors, sewer contractors and wastewater professionals.
Chad Williams, resilience speaker, bestselling author and Navy SEAL, will deliver the keynote address. Williams draws from his experience in military to provide a Navy SEAL's perspective on issues related to effective leadership, resilience, teamwork, overcoming adversity and motivation.
Conference program highlights:
Seven national associations leading education
- Two Technical Tours
- Women in the Industry Networking event
- New to the industry networking event
- New Diversity Track
- Four-hour Confined Space Entry Training
- Two workshops on Management/Leadership
- Eight-hour certification classes led by National Association of Wastewater Technicians and Portable Sanitation Association International
In addition, the Expo Hall will showcase new and innovative products from 500+ exhibitors.
Additional event highlights
- The NAWT Shootout brings awareness to the updated Federal Regulations regarding Pre-Trip inspections. It also gives individuals who will be testing soon for their CDLs an opportunity to practice their Pre-Trip Inspections and those that already have their CDLs an opportunity to learn what the new regulations cover and how to respond to road-side inspections. The top four individuals with the most correctly identified problems will be named winners.
- The National Onsite Wastewater Recycling Association (NOWRA) will be conducting the National Backhoe ROE-D-HOE® Championship Competition. The three-day open event allows attendees who are skilled backhoe operators compete by using the backhoe bucket to skillfully and smoothly move small objects such as a golf ball or bowling pin in an extreme race against time. The competition is timed and will culminate with the contestants with the top three times winning belt buckles in addition to up to $1,000 in cash prizes.
- WWETT Talks Live is a new interview series that will feature bite-sized insights from the wastewater industry’s most innovative leaders. It will cover the state of the industry, which trends to adopt and which ones to avoid, leadership and roles in company structures, becoming a multi-dimensional operation, trials and tribulations of expanding and the importance of your work and community impact.
- Operators Without Borders provides certified, volunteer water and wastewater operators who can support utilities in developing countries following emergency and disaster situations to ensure that safe drinking water and wastewater management services are resumed. On February 21 at 4:00 p.m., a special Happy Hour General Session will be hosted at booth #2149 in the Expo Hall to discuss the current situation of water and wastewater utilities in Ukraine and how we can help.
- WWETT will show the documentary Sh*t Saves the World, which provides an intriguing and humorous glimpse into our species' impact on the Earth by exploring how one of the most simple and obvious solutions to aid the environment may lie in what we often look down upon as waste.
- IndyHumane has been committed to helping central Indiana’s pets in need since 1905. The organization’s locations collectively support an average of 10,000 animals each year, roughly 90 percent of which are adopted. In booth #5935 in the Expo Hall there will be dogs and kittens to meet, play with and adopt.