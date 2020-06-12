BHS to Supply 70 TPH C&D Waste Recycling Facility in Salem, Oregon

In Salem, Oregon, Bulk Handling Systems (BHS) has secured a deal to supply equipment for the new Marion Resource Recycling Facility which will process up to 70 tonnes per hour of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste.

BHS explained that the advanced industrial recycling system, scheduled to be operational in the second quarter of 2021, will be able to capture more than 90% of inbound material for reuse.

The Eugene, Oregon based recycling equipment manufacturer said that it has included advanced air separation technology from its Amsterdam-based subsidiary Nihot.

The Nihot DDS Windshifter employs circulated air technology to separate materials into three fractions based on density. At MRRF, it will recover aggregates and wood from less-dense materials. The system also features the BHS Total Intelligence Platform to provide centralized system control and performance data.

“We are thrilled to invest in a system of this caliber,” said MRFF General Manager Kevin Hines. “It’s going to be a tremendous asset for years to come not only to our company, but to our partners, haulers, customers and community stakeholders.”

“Recycling in Marion County is about to get a major upgrade and we couldn’t be happier partnering with Bulk Handling Systems – we look forward to hitting the on-switch next year,” Hines concluded.

“It has been a pleasure working with the MRRF team,” said BHS CEO Steve Miller. “BHS truly appreciates MRRF’s trust and partnership – this facility is designed for high-performance C&D recycling and will support their long-term success,” Miller went on.

Read More

CarbonLITE to Recycle 2bn PET Bottles in New Facility Following Nestlé Waters Deal

Nestlé Waters North America has signed a significant agreement with recycled PET plastic (rPET) supplier CarbonLITE, which will expand its US operations by building a third facility in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania.

Five BHS Max-AI Robotic Sorting Systems Part of Major Upgrade at San Jose Recycling Plant

GreenWaste Recovery Is to upgrade its Material Recycling Facility in San Jose with the installation of the latest sorting technologies from Bulk Handling Systems, including five Max-AI™ Autonomous Quality Control units.

MAX-AI from BHS Brings Next Generation Robotic Sorting to the Recycling Industry

Nashville, Tennessee based optical sorting equipment manufacturer, National Recycling Technologies, a part of BHS, has introduced its Max-AI technology - an artificial intelligence that identifies recyclables and other items for recovery.