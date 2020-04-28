E-Waste Plant Manufacturer RT Umwelt Donates PPE Sent by Chinese Customer

German firm, RT Umwelt- und Recyclingtechnik GmbH (URT), a manufacturer of recycling plants for e-waste, has received a donation of protective equipment from one of its Chinese customers which it will pass on to the local government for distribution to places where the equipment is most needed.

URT explained that its long-standing business relationship with Chinese firm, GEM High-tech Co., Limited, developed into a friendship some years ago, with the two managing directors Peter Heßler (URT) and Professor Xu meeting for the first time in 2007.

Since then URT has built a refrigerator disposal plant, a recycling plant for printed circuit boards and a pyrolysis plant for printed circuit boards for its customer.

When the first effects of the corona crisis in China became known, URT offered its help to GEM.

According to the friends, while that help was not needed, Professor Xu did not hesitate to donate URT over 30 000 protection masks, when he heard of missing PPE in Germany.

The delivery included 3000 protection masks, 5000 medical masks, 30000 protection gloves and 500 protection suits.

URT decided to donate the protective equipment to their local government for distribution to places in their area where the equipment is most needed.

