IFAT 2018 Komptech Debuts Axtor 4510 Shredder

With the new Axtor 4510 Komptech is offering an all-purpose wood chipper that is the smallest in the Axtor series, but like its bigger brothers is works for both chipping and shredding.

The Austrian company said that the new machine is the perfect entry-level machine for small to medium-sized plants as well as contract service providers.

The new Axtor 4510 shredder deals with practical issues – its two-axle configuration makes it readily transportable. The intake and shredder rotor has been repositioned to give a more compact yet just as capable machine.

According to Komptech working experience it paid great attention to practicality in its machinery, and its customers greatly appreciate the tough but sophisticated and effective developments.

As one example, since January 2018 Komptech’s Connect! monitoring and communications technology has enhanced the availability and efficiency of its new machines. The company also offers rental and used machines, as well as complete processing plants.

In the video below, Ewald Konrad explains more,

https://youtu.be/C3LW51MqZag

