Liverpool Champions Biogas Fuelled Refuse Collection Vehicles

In the North West of England, the City of Liverpool has taken a step to reduce urban air pollution by commissioning a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Econic waste collection trucks that run on renewable biogas.

Supplied by local Dealer Roanza Truck & Van, the 20 Econic NGT (Natural Gas Technology) 2630 L models will make a significant contribution towards the reduction of Liverpool City Council’s carbon footprint.

The new trucks are powered by in-line six-cylinder M936G engines which are designed to burn compressed natural gas (CNG). These 7.7-litre powerplants generate 222 kW (302 hp) and drive through six-speed Allison automatic transmissions.

Between them the vehicles will cover more than 150,000 miles per year, mostly in Liverpool city centre. They run on Biomethane gas which is 100% renewable and derived from waste feedstocks.

The council calculates they will produce 80% less carbon and 90% less nitrogen oxide compared to diesel-engined refuse trucks, while also cutting fuel costs by 35%.

Operator Liverpool Streetscene Services Ltd (LSSL), a Local Authority Trading Company, was established in 2016 when the city council brought cleansing and refuse operations back under its control.

LSSL’s Head of Service for Refuse and Recycling Harvey Mitchell said: “These gas-powered trucks are much cleaner, and also quieter, than traditional refuse collection vehicles, so we’re confident they’ll make a real difference to the local environment.

“At the same time, they benefit from the very high levels of reliability, safety and user-friendly design that our older diesel-engined Econics have been delivering for years.”

