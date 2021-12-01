New Issue! Out now!

This year's last print issue is fresh off the press. Full of informative articles and exciting interviews. We are proud to present our new series "Women in Waste Management" which puts women of the industry in the spotlight. We start with Tove Andersen, CEO of sorting expert Tomra. She talks about her career path, her mission, and how to help make women in the waste management sector more visible.

Our cover story brings together supporters and opponents of waste-to-energy to discuss the role of w2e in a circular economy. We also asked the industry about their view on the topic. For this online-exclusive content, check back here in the next couple of days.

So maybe you already hold our print edition in your hands. Otherwise you can read the e-paper here. Or you can manage your subscription here.

Happy reading!