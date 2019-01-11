Scania to Deliver Fuel Cell Powered Electric Refuse Collection Vehicle to Renova in Sweden

Swedish truck manufacturer Scania is developing a fuel cell refuse collection truck together with Renova, a waste handling company in western Sweden.

According to Scania, while Renova and other waste handling companies have previously carried out trials with electric refuse trucks but this will be the first with fuel cells and will feature a fully electrified powertrain as well as an electrified compactor.

The manufacturer explained that because refuse trucks often operate in residential areas in the early hours of the morning reduced emissions and noise from electric vehicles are especially attractive in these areas.

“We are highly interested in gaining more experience of fuel cells in actual customer operations,” said Project Manager Marita Nilsson, Electric Powertrain Technology at Scania. “Fuel cells constitute a promising technology in the needed decarbonisation of transports.”

